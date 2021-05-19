Bangkok to launch web-based vaccine registration for people aged 18-59

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to launch the web-based system for Covid-19 vaccine registration for people aged 18-59 years old.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA would receive 2.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines each month from the Public Health Ministry in June and July. The vaccines will be allocated to 126 hospitals and 25 non-hospital vaccination sites to inoculate at least 60,000 people per day.







The BMA asked public members to register for vaccination through the Mor Prom app and the Mor Prom account in the Line chat app.

As of now, Bangkok has no plan for walk-in services for fear that crowds queuing at the vaccination sites may cause risks of disease transmission.







BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said that the BMA has planned to open the web-based system for vaccine registration for people aged 18-59 years old to receive Coivd-19 jabs at 25 non-hospital facilities.

The BMA will work with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and convenience stores like 7-Eleven to join the system to facilitate people in registration. More details will be made clear by next week. (TNA)























