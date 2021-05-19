Thailand speeds up vaccination for 5 million people in Bangkok

- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 3,394 confirmed cases)
- CCSA raises the status of Erawan Center to be a center for hospital bed management for COVID-19 patient in Bangkok
- Phuket has announced it will ease travel restriction to allow travelers, who have yet to receive two vaccine doses or who have a COVID-19-free test certificate, to visit Phuket by land. However, they will still have to comply with self-quarantine measures for 14 days or throughout the period of their stay in Phuket, whichever is the shorter.
- As of May 18, 2021, Thailand has administered 2,445,645 doses COVID-19 vaccines
- Health authorities aim to get around 70% of the capital’s residents, or about 5 million people, vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next two months
- Around 31,000 persons in Klong Toei area have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Over 1,500 found to be infected (NNT)