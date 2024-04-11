Bangkok declares area around scrap metal warehouse in Bang Sue dangerous zone due to cadmium waste

Bangkok authorities have declared the area around a scrap metal warehouse in Bang Sue district a hazardous zone after finding cadmium waste there.

The Bang Sue district office has announced the area as hazardous, prohibiting residence or operations due to the highly dangerous chemical nature of cadmium, which poses a threat to life. Following the discovery, Bangkok’s Health Department swiftly assessed the premises’ condition and planned urgent health checks for residents in the area.







This move comes after an inspection by the industry minister, Pimpatra Wichaikul, along with Bangkok’s governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, and relevant officials on Wednesday.

Initial inspections found around 150 tons of cadmium waste, which had been transported and stored at the warehouse in Soi Wiangpreecha, Pracharat1Road since October 2023. Investigations revealed that the female owner is a relative of the man who owns a smelting factory in Samut Sakhon, where cadmium waste was previously discovered.







Out of an estimated total of 13,800 tons of cadmium waste dug up from a landfill in Tak, approximately 12,420 tons was found in recent seizures in Samut Sakhon and Chonburi and Bangkok, leaving around 1,000 tons yet to be located, said permanent secretary for industry Nattapol Rangsitpol.

Investigations are ongoing to determine permissions obtained to exhume cadmium tailings from the landfill, owners involved. Relevant companies are being summoned to discuss responsibility for transporting the cadmium waste back for permanent burial in the landfill in Tak province.







Regarding state officials implicated in this matter, the Minister of Industry confirmed that penalties would be enforced without exception.

The industry ministry also announced plans for safe transport after the Songkran holiday, aiming to ensure public safety. Once this process is completed, efforts will continue to prevent similar incidents in the future. (TNA)



































