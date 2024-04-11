Children under 18 years old warned of harassment by drunk water players during Songkran

The Deputy Government Spokesperson has called for public cooperation to ensure a safe Songkran celebration.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang asked everyone to care for each other and maintain a positive attitude towards water play, aiming to preserve traditional Thai cultural practices as part of the country’s continuous cultural heritage.







Earlier, the Cabinet’s approval of the organizing of “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024” to mark UNESCO’s recognition of Thailand’s Songkran as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The celebration highlights cultural diversity and human creativity. Although the Songkran festival in Thailand is known for its vibrant and festive atmosphere, it often includes the consumption of alcohol, a leading cause of various violent acts, including sexual harassment.







A survey on public attitudes towards the 2024 Songkran festival revealed that a majority of participants experienced having powder smeared on their faces against their will. Some experienced opportunistic groping or harassment. It is noted that children under 18 years old were most likely to have been approached through water plays.







The most frequent form of opportunistic groping or harassment involved being grabbed by the hand or arm or being jostled, with more than 90% of respondents aware that sexual harassment is a criminal offense.

The primary concerns for the 2024 Songkran festival are accidents at 85%, alcohol or kratom consumption leading to brawling at 40%, and sexual harassment at 34%. (NNT)





























