Chiang Mai begins Songkran Celebrations with highest sand pagoda, preserving Lanna cultural heritage

Chiang Mai residents on Thursday gathered to participate in merit-making activities by making the sand pagoda, towering up to 17 meters, as part of the traditional New Year festivities in this northern city.

The event took place at the Jedlin Temple in Mueang District, aiming to preserve the Lanna cultural heritage.

The sand is donated by the people to make the sand pagoda decorated with colorful Lanna-style flags. Traditional music and dance performances were held for the celebration.







Additionally, a ritual of pouring water over the province’s senior monk is conducted, using the water from the eight sacred sources in Chiang Mai and Lamphun provinces.

Devotees poured the holy water into a trough to reach the senior monk, sitting in a wooden pavilion. Afterwards, attendees collected blessed water from sacred sources in bottles to take home, symbolizing auspicious beginnings for the New Year.

The New Year festivities at Wat Jet Lin will continue until April 16, encompassing various traditional rituals and cultural performances. (TNA)







































