Bangkok cool weather appeals night shopping and outdoor hangouts

By Pattaya Mail
Bangkokians go out in groups at different places during the cool weather at night.

Weather Forecast for Bangkok and Central Part

Bangkokians go out for night shopping and visiting hangouts with friends and families during the cool season.Cool and strong wind, 1-3°C drop in temperature during 9 – 14 Nov. Cloudy and isolated rain. Minimum temperature 19-22°C. Maximum temperature 30-33°C. Northeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr.



Tropical depression over the middle South China Sea was centered latitude 13.5 degrees north, longitude 119.5 degrees east. With its maximum sustained winds about 55 km/hr, it is moving west at a speed of about 25 km/hr. It is expected upgrade to the tropical storm and make landfall over lower Vietnam during 10-11 November 2020 then downgrade to the tropical depression and the low pressure over Cambodia. Isolated rain and strong winds are likely over the Northeast and the East.

Shoppers visit markets at night in relaxing outfits as the weather is getting cooler and appealing in the city.




7 days Weather Forecast

4 Weeks Weather Forecast


