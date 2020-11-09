Bangkok Khao San ‘Hide and Seek Night Walk with Lighting Installation’ till Nov 15

Bangkok Khao San is holding the ‘Hide and Seek Night Walk with Lighting Installation’ from now until Nov 15 (Sun). The lighting show is organized by students of Faculty of Architecture, Silpakorn University who want to see Khao San road comes back to live again after many months of lockdown during the pandemic.







The lighting skills are portrayed through the works of art by 7 designers PVWB Studio, InFO, Cloud-floor, WIRE KNOT STUDIOs, A Millimetre, The Atelier 58 and VAWA STUDIO.

Another highlight of the show is the Hide and Seek Day Walk that tourists or even people who have been to Khao San road many times might have missed them. Somethings that are still hidden in the area would be brought to your eyes. Visitors get to talk to the people from a former generation, find out more about the history of the road. Multiple music and shows are available. Experience a lot of other unseen things in the Bang Lamphu area. The Khao San ‘Hide and Seek Night Walk with Lighting Installation’ is taking place every day from 5 p.m. till 10 p.m. until Nov 15 only.





















