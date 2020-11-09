Chatuchack Weekend Market in Bangkok a must-visit place for tourists in cool season

Chatuchack Weekend Market is indoor and outdoor market, Also known as JJ Market was reached a landmark status as a must-visit place for tourists.

A huge market about 35 acres, with 27 sections in all, Many shops more than 10,000 shops and stalls offering a wide range of products from Thai handicrafts, handmade products, clothing, accessories, arts and painting, house decorations, households, souvenirs and gifts, pets, plants and book. Vast variety of Thai food and drinks. It is truly the heaven for shopaholics. The weather now is cool, best for shopping at day and night.







Chatuchack Weekend Market is situated on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok. It is the world’s largest and most diverse weekend market, with over 200,000 visitors every weekend

Opening Hours: Tuesdays – Thursdays for Plants & gardens. Fridays for Wholesale night market Saturdays – Sundays for all areas are opened.

