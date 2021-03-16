AXA Insurance supports Autistic Thai Foundation

The management team of AXA Thailand General Insurance visited the Thai Autistic Vocational Training Center (under the Autistic Thai Foundation) to deliver a donation. The funds will be used to provide a 3-month barista program.



The visit to the Foundation included a tour of “Art Story by Autistic Thai”, and of the “For All Coffee” café employing young adults with autism who have received a proper training.







“We have all been impressed by the quality of the training and by the high quality of the work produced in this center, including impressive art work. We are very pleased to support the Autistic Thai foundation and to contribute to the social integration of young adults with autism,” Claude Seigne, CEO, AXA Thailand GI said.

This project is part of AXA Thailand’s CSR program and is aligned with AXA’s purpose to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

















