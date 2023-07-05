Bangkok clears illegal stalls and plans to improve canal

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has begun dismantling approximately 110 stalls illegally situated on the pavements flanking Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem, one of the canals on Rattanakosin Island. The removal of these stalls aims to reclaim the pavements for pedestrians and enhance the overall aesthetics of the canal landscape.







The BMA has successfully reduced the number of illegally occupied pavements from 791 last year to 692 this year by relocating around 2,000 vendors. Alternative trading sites have been arranged in the vicinity of Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem with the assistance of the Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Pathumwan and Dusit district offices.



The BMA has also unveiled plans to revamp the promenade along the banks of Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem, as part of efforts to connect the promenade with Khlong Bang Lamphu and Khlong Khu Muang.

The Department of Lands has been tasked with surveying the land along the canal for the upcoming works, which are expected to be completed by the end of July.







In addition to the promenade upgrade, the BMA has outlined other initiatives to improve Rattanakosin Island – the historic heart of Bangkok’s Old Town. These include increasing clearance under the Khlong Bangkok Noi bridge to accommodate larger boats and enhancing Khlong Lot to extend the electric commuter boat route that currently operates along Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem.

The initiative is expected to enhance tourism activities in the area and boost passenger numbers on the electric boat route, which resumed regular services in March following its closure in 2022. The electric boats now operate daily, with services running every 20 minutes on weekdays and every hour on weekends between 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM.







Once the promenade is completed, the BMA expects increased interest in private boat trips along Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem to Khlong Maha Nak in Bang Lamphu. The agency also plans to host a winter festival along the canal in December to further promote the canal area. (NNT)





























