Monkey gangs brawl over food near ancient temple in Lop Buri

Three rival monkey gangs battled for favorite food on a road near the ancient temple in Lop Buri. Phra Prang Sam Yot, the 13th -century temple, the province’s landmark is famed for its monkey population.

Three monkey gangs, living in nearby areas clashed fiercely on the street, obstructing traffic. Onlookers said that someone had previously brought the monkeys’ favorite food, such as sweetened fermented milk and ice pops and placed it on the opposite side of the road. That was the start of fighting. The long tailed macaques ran frantically, leading to a short scuffle. Once the food was consumed, the battle came to an end.







The issue of monkey brawls has been a longstanding problem in Mueang Lopburi Municipality, and the municipal authorities have been trying to find a solution. However, the problem remains unresolved because the local residents and tourists often feed the monkeys improperly, causing conflicts among them.







The municipal authorities have no jurisdiction to capture the monkeys or take action against them, as monkeys are protected animals, and the responsibility lies with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation for their care and management. However, when conflicts arise, both the provincial authorities and municipal authorities are blamed. (TNA)

















