Thai parliament to vote for new PM on July 13

Thai parliament will vote for the new prime minister on July 13, said House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.

He said the vote for the new prime minister might pass and reach the required 376 votes in a single round. However, if it does not meet the required number, the selection process will continue in the next rounds until it succeeds to get the new prime minister.







The eight-party coalition alliance with 312 votes is expected to propose Move Forward Party leader as the new prime minister. The MFP won the most seats in the May 14 general election, receiving 151 seats in the 500-member lower house, followed Pheu Thai party with 141 seats.

To become the 30th prime minister, Mr. Pita needs 376 votes or more than half of the joint sitting, including 250 – member senate, appointed during the military rule. (TNA)

















