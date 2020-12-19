Bangkok clean roads as air pollution intensifies at intersections and construction sites

District offices in Bangkok launched street cleaning operations using sprays of water, hoping to help reduce airborne particles. The city launched this mission together with tougher regulations against vehicles emitting black exhaust smoke.

Bangkok Noi District Chief Kanokwan Iamlim, led a team of officials to clean up the streets and walkways using water sprayed from water tankers. The district has scheduled this operation, which took place at Bangkok Noi Railway Station and Sala Nam Ron Market, to take place daily at various locations.







At night, the district will be spraying water onto the trees to help wash down dust accumulated on the leaves. The district office has also asked contractors working in construction sites in the districts to occasionally use water sprays to clean the floor, and to clean the wheels of their vehicles frequently.

“Before 5 a.m., we would be spraying the trees. We are avoiding any period of time with high road traffic. As the next step, we will be checking the quality of the exhaust from vehicles owned by the district office. We have planned with our environment team to conduct spot checks on vehicles emitting black smoke at various locations to help reduce road emissions. At large construction sites located in the district, we have enforced the law requiring them to clean the wheels of vehicles leaving the site. We have checked the exhaust quality of these vehicles, and also require them to clean up the floor. We currently have some construction sites along Charan Sanitwong road, and we have asked for their cooperation in complying with the measures.”





The district is relying on water mists to help wash down airborne particles. It has asked tall buildings to install and operate mist generating sprinklers, while schools in the district have been instructed to cancel all outdoor activities during any day with unhealthy air quality.

Along with water sprays and spot checks of cars emitting black smoke, the officials are now asking the public not to light any fires during this period, and raising the public’s awareness of the impact of PM 2.5 airborne dust.









Similarly last night, officials from Ratchathewi district office deployed water tankers to spray water and clean the road surface and walkways on a 2-kilometer section of Si Ayutthaya road from Phayathai intersection to the Department of Highways headquarters.

The district will also be cleaning footbridges in the area, in an effort to clean up accumulated dust, as well as helping to sanitize public facilities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.







