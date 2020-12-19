Bangkok schools remain open as unhealthy air conditions worsen

No school in Bangkok has decided to close so far, while the Thai capital is suffering from unhealthy air quality. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has instructed all schools under its supervision to cancel all outdoor activities, add air filters to their air conditioning units and use fans to help mitigate the situation.





Mr Kriengkrai Chongcharoen, the Educational Department’s Director at Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, disclosed there has been no report of schools closing due to high air pollution in Bangkok so far, even though the city’s air quality has been determined as unhealthy with a high.

PM 2.5 airborne particle accumulation in many districts.

All BMA supervised school have been instructed not to hold outdoor activities, including pre-class assembly which usually takes place in the morning of each school day, as well as any kind of sports.







School directors are authorized to consider closing the school as appropriate. Each closure must not last longer than three days, otherwise it must be approved by the respective district office.

City Hall has already inspected schools on the Thonburi side, where the air quality index was reported to be the poorest. These schools have implemented makeshift measures to mitigate the situation, installing and operating water mist sprinklers, adding layers of air filters to the air conditioning units and fans, as well as arranging a Safe Zone for children.















