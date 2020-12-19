Thai Public Health takes quick action to control new Covid-19 case near Bangkok

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul wants officials to quickly control the coronavirus disease 2019 from the newly confirmed case in Samut Sakhon province to allay public concerns during the New Year festival.

Regarding the confirmed infection with a shrimp wholesaler in Samut Sakhon, Mr Anutin said that health officials were identifying at-risk people whose number might reach about 10,000.





He assumed the woman wholesaler might contract COVID-19 from migrant workers in her area.

“I am confident that it will be under control. I told the director-general of the Department of Disease Control to close the case within a week so that people will have no worries during the New Year festival,” Mr Anutin said.

The director-general would decide if Mahachai market should be closed, the deputy prime minister said. He planned to visit the place in a few days. (TNA)







