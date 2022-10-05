Bangkok battles heavy rains this week

The Bangkok city hall is encouraging offices to allow their workers to work from home this week to avoid the risk of flooding and traffic congestion due to heavy rainfall.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) today provided an update on its efforts to mitigate flooding, as many parts of the city were heavily inundated. The city is now asking offices to allow their employees to work from home throughout the remainder of the week or let their workers leave the office earlier than usual.







Deputy Governor of Bangkok Tavida Kamolvej said more sandbags and makeshift levees have been placed in several locations to help mitigate the situation, while transportation will be provided to help commuters get home safely.

The BMA is now working with the military to provide shuttle vehicles in flood-risk areas such as Don Muang, Lak Si, and Bang Khen. The city is to provide these services as frequently as possible.

The BMA is also working with technical colleges to provide maintenance services for flood-damaged cars.







Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt has been coordinating with Pathum Thani Province and the Royal Irrigation Department to divert and drain water from the north as quickly as possible, to prevent flooding in the capital city. (NNT)



































