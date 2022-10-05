Thai PM meets flood-hit villagers in Ubon Ratchathani

Related agencies are working hard to mitigate flooding in Ubon Ratchathani province. The province was visited by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha today, as he called for timely compensation for affected people.

The Prime Minister received a briefing on the latest flood situation in the northeastern region and expressed support for all units working to alleviate people’s hardships. Gen Prayut said he intended to meet affected people and gather their input on the issues that need to be addressed.







He traveled to evacuation shelters and met up with villagers at Wat Warinthraram Community in Warin Chamrap district. Gen Prayut also made a video call to connect with other affected communities as he was able to convey the government’s intentions to stand by their side during these hard times.

The Prime Minister explained that the current flooding is a result of excessive rainfall that exceeds the holding capacity of nearby reservoirs.

He reassured the locals that related agencies are working to rectify the situation including flood drainage and post-flood rehabilitation plans. (NNT)























































