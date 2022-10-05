Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs readies venues for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week

The APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (A-E-L-W) is set to take place next month. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has expressed the preparedness of event venues, while stressing on Thailand’s roles to help alleviate tension between economies.

The MFA recently led members of the press to visit the newly renovated Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, where the convention halls, press rooms, and other facilities are now ready to host this important regional meeting.







Tanee Sangrat, MFA Spokesman, said the AELW will provide an opportunity to express the potentials of Thailand, from tourism, innovations, technology, and soft powers.

He said this event will provide a chance for Thailand to express its roles before the participating world leaders in areas such as trade and investment, preparations for the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area, and safe travels post-pandemic.

The topic of the environment will be the main focus on this year’s APEC Economic Leaders Meeting during the AELW. Thailand is aimed to promote its Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model among APEC members, in order to improve sustainability in business operations, trade and investment, as well as sustainable livelihood in households, communities, and the society.







This event will provide a platform for world leaders to discuss global challenges, including conflicts between superpowers. The MFA spokesman said Thailand can play its role as a mediator between countries, due to its friendly relations with all.

Some leaders of the APEC economies have already confirmed their participation at the leaders’ week, including Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, while some countries are in the process of preparing the security measures for their leaders.







The MFA spokesman said the Chinese President Xi Jinping could be participating unless he is occupied with other duties, while the ministry is still waiting for official confirmation from several other countries. (NNT)

































