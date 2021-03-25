Bangkok bans large gatherings for upcoming Songkran festivities

For this year’s Songkran festivities, from 10-15 April, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) allows all traditional activities to be held as usual. These include religious practices and ceremonies; such as, sprinkling water on Buddha statues and pouring water onto the elderly’s palms to ask for their blessings.



The BMA bans all activities that may attract large gathering of people; such as, water splashing, concerts, or any activities involving close contact between people; such as, powder smearing and foam parties.







Any traditional activities with more than 300 participants must submit a proposal seeking advance approval from the local communicable disease control office.

Any events beyond traditional activities; such as, fairs and banquets with more than 100 participants, which must only be held in outdoor event spaces, must also seek advance approval.







Residents of Bangkok are also advised to avoid parties and gatherings among people from different areas, as well as to refrain from sharing a meal for a long period of time.

Violators will be subject to a jail term of up to two years and a fine of up to 40,000 Baht, or both, in accordance with Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (2005).

The BMA’s announcement was issued on 23 March, 2021, by Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, Governor of Bangkok.













