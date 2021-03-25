Thailand ‘travel bubble’ to match up with vaccinated countries

Thailand is now negotiating with many countries for travel bubbles that will begin operating when more people have been vaccinated.



Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said people who have had two doses will receive a certificate that will act as a vaccine passport to keep with them wherever they go.







He said the country has so far received 1 million Sinovac doses, with another 1 million due to arrive in April and the Disease Control Department will use 240,000 doses in tourism locations, including Chonburi, Rayong , Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, and Phuket.













