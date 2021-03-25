Pattaya health volunteers check camps, slum for Covid-19

Pattaya health volunteers surveyed migrant-laborer camps and slums for signs of Covid-19.

Accompanied by Public Health Department workers, Arunothai village health volunteers joined neighborhood President Amnuay Muangthong and Arunothai Primary Health Center Chairwoman Saiying Muangthong for the March 23 inspection.



No Covid-19 testing was done, but volunteers had laborers and residents complete questionnaires and took temperatures.

The plan was to send anyone with suspicious indicators or working in high-risk areas to Banglamung Hospital for a coronavirus test, but nothing set off the radar.







While there, the volunteers dispensed information on how to prevent dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases.















