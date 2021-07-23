Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station capable of 25,000 jabs per day

People in three vulnerable groups flocked to the Bang Sue Grand Station for walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, offered on the first day.

They were people aged 60 years and over, women with at least 12 weeks of their pregnancy and those weighing 100 kilograms and over. Many of them queued up for the vaccination in the morning.







Dr Mingkwan Wichaidit, vaccination director at the Bang Sue Grand Station, said that from Friday onward elderly people would be inoculated in the morning and people of the two other groups would receive vaccines from 1pm to prevent crowd gatherings.

According to her, the vaccination station is capable of inoculating daily about 5,000 people who registered through mobile phone operators and 15,000 people of the three vulnerable groups for walk-in vaccination services. The maximum vaccination capacity of the Bang Sue Grand Station is at 25,000 people per day. (TNA)

























