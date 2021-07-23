Foreigners aged 60-74 in Bangkok & neighbouring provinces can pre-register for vaccination

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, the Central Vaccination Centre and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have launched COVID-19 vaccination services for elderly foreigners residing in Thailand.

According to the Department of Consular Affairs, mass vaccination services for foreigners living in Thailand have been opened from Monday at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. Foreigners over 75 who have not received a jab can walk in for vaccinations, from 9am to 4pm at Gates 2, 3 and 4. They must present their passport and proof of residence, such as a visa or a work permit.







Meanwhile, for foreigners aged 60–74 residing in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, pre-registration is required via https://forms.gle/ULAqvx8eiDoX3v5Q9

After completing registration, individuals will receive an appointment notification and additional details via SMS or email within two days. 1,966 foreign residents, aged 60-74, had registered for vaccination as of Thursday at 1pm. (NNT)



















