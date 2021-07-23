18-year-old Thai female rapper fined for libel

Rapper Danupa ‘Milli’ Kanatirakul was fined 2,000 baht for libel in relation to her Twitter-based post, criticizing the government’s performance.

The 18-year-old rapper, accompanied by her lawyer acknowledged a libel charge at Nanglerng police station.







The station summoned her on Thursday after Aphiwat Khanthong, head of the government’s committee probing activities damaging cabinet ministers, had filed a libel complaint concerning her post on Twitter on June 28.



During her interrogation, some activists and artists showed up at the police station to conduct symbolic activities to give her moral support and insist on the legitimacy of criticism against the government.

The interrogation took over an hour. Afterwards Ms Danupa left the station without talking to reporters. Police fined her 2,000 baht as she admitted to posting the controversial criticisms. (TNA)



















