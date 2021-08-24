Bangkok and Phuket among Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best 2021 destinations

Bangkok and Phuket have been named among the world’s most popular destinations in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2021 awards.

TAT Governor, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, said “It’s wonderful to know that Bangkok and Phuket remain firmly entrenched in the minds of travellers everywhere as being two of the favourite tourist destinations on the globe. It’s also particularly satisfying when you consider these Best of the Best awards are chosen by those who have personally experienced and obviously cherished the destinations.”







Bangkok and Phuket appear in the ‘Popular Destinations – World’ category of the Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2021 awards – iconic, can’t miss destinations that are always at the top of travellers’ wish lists.

Bangkok is described as: “Golden palaces, floating markets, majestic porcelain-laid spires…you’ve never seen a capital city quite like Bangkok. Visit Pratunam or Siam Square for premium shopping, then unwind in the European-style gardens of Dusit. Thon Buri is home to the awesome Wat Arun temple, and over in Phra Nakhon, you’ll find the Wat Pho temple of the Reclining Buddha. Savour mango sticky rice at a food stall before taking in the gilded splendour of the Grand Palace.”



And Phuket as: “An international magnet for beach lovers and serious divers, who enthusiastically submerge themselves in the Andaman Sea. Blue lagoons and salmon sunsets make for a dream-like atmosphere, and indeed, a vacation here can feel a bit surreal. Water sports are the most popular activities, though once you’ve had enough sun, there’s still plenty to explore at the island’s aquariums, gardens, and Buddhist temples.”

Thailand was also included in other categories of the Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2021 awards, by way of the enchanting culture and fascinating heritage on offer to tourists who visit the kingdom.







Featured in the Things to Do section of Tripadvisor’s website, the ‘Phuket Thai Cooking Class’ 3-hour tour in which tourists learn to prepare authentic Thai cuisine was voted into the ‘Top Overall Experiences – World’ category; while the full-day ‘Private Excursion to Floating Market and Ayutthaya World Heritage Site’ tour made it into the ‘Top Luxury Tours – World’ category.























