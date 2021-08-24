Thailand legalizes Kratom use and trade

The use and sales of kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) leaves were legalized in Thailand today and 1,038 inmates jailed earlier for their previous use were freed, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin.

He told a press conference that kratom plants were no longer defined as a narcotic and everyone could have and also trade in them without any limit. People could also supply kratom leaves to industries, he said.







A relevant law would be issued to set specific rules including bans on the sales of kratom leaves to young people aged under 18 years and pregnant women and at schools and temples. Importers and exporters of kratom leaves must have licenses, Mr. Somsak said.

The government would free 1,038 people earlier jailed for kratom use and about 10,000 others who were charged with the same old crime by police and prosecutors would be considered as innocent, the justice minister said. (TNA)























