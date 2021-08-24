WHA Group supports school supplies to schools in Chonburi and Rayong

By Pattaya Mail
0
162
Representatives from WHA Corporation Pcl., WHA Industrial Development Plc., WHA Utilities and Power Plc., and subsidiaries of WHA Group, recently visited schools surrounding its industrial estates in Chonburi and Rayong to donate much-needed school supplies.



Backpacks, notebooks, stationery supplies and sports equipment were given to a total of 50 schools and 15 children development centers, benefitting over 20,000 students. The generous contribution aimed to enrich the student learning experience as schools reopened.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR