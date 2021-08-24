Around Pattaya & the EastDaily Newsletter WHA Group supports school supplies to schools in Chonburi and Rayong By Pattaya Mail August 24, 2021 0 162 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Representatives from WHA Corporation Pcl., WHA Industrial Development Plc., WHA Utilities and Power Plc., and subsidiaries of WHA Group, recently visited schools surrounding its industrial estates in Chonburi and Rayong to donate much-needed school supplies. Backpacks, notebooks, stationery supplies and sports equipment were given to a total of 50 schools and 15 children development centers, benefitting over 20,000 students. The generous contribution aimed to enrich the student learning experience as schools reopened.