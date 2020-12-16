Bangkok and neighboring provinces ban outdoor burning to curb smog

The Pollution Control Department is seriously imposing regulations to try to curb smog, including a ban on outdoor burning in Bangkok and nearby provinces.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the department, said present weather conditions caused the unsafe accumulation of smog in many areas and his department was intensifying its measures to cope.







Officials would increase checkpoints to test vehicle emissions especially from diesel vehicles that caused black smoke and field burning was banned in Bangkok and nearby provinces on Dec 14-17, he said.

Natapon Natasomboon, director-general of the Meteorological Department, said high pressure areas during winter blocked winds and stagnant air would continue in the next few days. Afterwards, smog would slowly recede.





Dr Danai Theewanda, deputy director-general of the Health Department, proposed school management limit students’ morning assembly time at 10-15 minutes and vendors, taxi motorcyclists and other workers on roads wear face masks to protect themselves.

Cloth masks could not screen out smog completely but could be helpful at a certain extent, he said.









Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, said the BMA suspended the construction of railways and large buildings and strictly prohibited outdoor burning while its staff were cleaning roads and spraying water.

He said thick smog would shroud Bangkok until February next year. (TNA)







