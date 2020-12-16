Buddhist monk on early morning alms round killed by van

A monk on his early morning alms round died after being hit by a van in Sriracha.

Phra Pairat Taveesilp from Pratanporn Temple died at the scene of the Dec. 13 accident on Kaokilo Road in front of Green View Village 2 in Surasak. He suffered a fractured skull and multiple broken bones after being struck by a Bangkok-registered Toyota Innova.

Driver Sayan Utamala, 40, said he was on the way to pick up his boss at a local pipe manufacturer and didn’t see the monk walking on the roadside in the early-morning dark.















