Thailand allows New Year celebrations and countdown events to boost domestic tourism

New Year celebrations and countdown events will be allowed to proceed but organizers and revelers have to adhere to strict rules, said Opas Karnkawinpong, the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC).







He reiterated that concerts and countdown events can proceed after permission is sought from the authorities but organizers have to follow the strict social distancing and disease control rules.

Body temperature screening must be conducted and hand sanitizers must be provided for visitors.



Two square meters per person rule should be applied and each row should be three meters apart. People are allowed to gather in groups of ten.

He cited an example of the Pattaya music festival which could meet requirements in organizing the event.

He said the Big Mountain music festival in Nakhon Ratchasima, which was ordered to end early because organizers did not comply with social distancing rules.

In this case, it is ten times more dangerous than the Lumpini boxing stadium where the cluster of infections occurred earlier this year as the concert goers came from many areas, he said.









Thailand’s daily tally recorded nine new cases of coronavirus, raising the country’s total cases to 4,246.

They arrived here from Ethiopia, Romania, the Netherlands, Qatar, Switzerland and the United States. (TNA)







