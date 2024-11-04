Illegal Chinese-owned recycling plant raided, over 41.5 tons of toxins found

PRACHINBURI, Thailand – Thai police have raided a Chinese-owned recycling plant in Prachinburi province, Nov 4, seizing over 41.5 tons of hazardous waste, officials said.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), in conjunction with the Department of Industrial Works, conducted the raid after receiving complaints from local residents about the illegal operation of three factories in the area, despite one having its license revoked and the other two being ordered to close due to a lack of permits.







A search of the premises revealed a significant quantity of hazardous substances classified as Category 3 under Thai industrial regulations. These included toxic metals such as lead, cadmium, mercury, and arsenic, along with their compounds.

A Chinese engineer overseeing the plant has been arrested and charged with illegally possessing hazardous materials. Authorities are also investigating the factory for violations of closure orders and other regulatory breaches.

“This operation highlights the government’s commitment to cracking down on illegal industrial activities that pose a risk to public health and the environment. (TNA)





































