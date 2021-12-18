Bangkok allows alcohol drinks until 1 AM on New Year’s Eve

Holidaymakers can look forward to enjoying alcoholic beverages at eateries in Bangkok on New Year’s Eve.

The Bangkok disease control committee, chaired by Bangkok Governor AssawinKwanmuang, recently approved several revisions to prevention measures for the New Year holidays. The measures will be in accordance with recent regulations issued by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.







Alcohol consumption will be allowed during the holidays at open-air venues from December 31, 2021, to January 1, 2022, while restaurants can serve alcohol until 1 AM on New Year’s Eve under the condition that they strictly uphold “COVID-Free Setting” standards.



The CCSA also advised provincial officials to conduct thorough screenings of those returning home for the New Year holiday season, and to maintain strict disease prevention measures. Businesses and manufacturers should also screen personnel returning to work after the holidays. (NNT)



























