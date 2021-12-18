Chulalongkorn University produces 500 high-flow oxygen devices for hospitals

The Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University will produce high-flow oxygen devices for hospitals nationwide to save patients with lung inflammation.

The faculty already received certification from the Food and Drug Administration for the innovation. Its device is as good as an imported device but its price is four times cheaper, at about 50,000 baht.







Statistics showed that more than 15% of COVID-19 patients suffered lung inflammation and were dependent on high-flow oxygen devices with flow rates of 40-60 liters per minute.

Such devices have proved to reduce fatalities and need for intubation and the patients who use them are less tired.



The university will initially produce 500 high-flow oxygen devices for donation to nationwide hospitals. It hopes the devices will effectively save patients with lung inflammation. (TNA)



























