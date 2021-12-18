Vaccinations and testing required for New Year Countdown in Thailand

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has stated that participants in New Year countdown events with at least 1,000 attendees must be fully vaccinated and have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to the event.

Dr. ApisamaiSrirangsan, assistant spokesperson for the CCSA, said the requirements are in accordance with Section 9 of the emergency decree, implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19.







For countdown parties consisting of at least 1,000 participants, all organizers, staff, singers, and musicians must be fully vaccinated and undergo antigen testing within 72 hours prior to the event. Patrons must meanwhile register or purchase tickets in advance, also be fully vaccinated, and produce a negative antigen test result 72 hours in advance.



According to Dr. Apisamai, certain requirements will also apply to events with fewer than 1,000 people, such as family or corporate parties. For these events, the center will work with the Department of Disease Control (DDC) to issue guidelines, which may include requiring approval from Bangkok district offices or communicable disease committees.







In addition to countdown parties, the spokesperson said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Ministry of Public Health to consider allowing ATK screening at various events and social functions as well. (NNT)



























