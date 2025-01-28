Bangkok air quality has improved – Governor Chadchart appreciates neighboring provinces for strict control of burning activities

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt closely monitored the PM2.5 dust situation in Bangkok at the Air Quality Data Center, Department of Environment, Din Daeng District. He reported that the air quality has improved significantly, falling within the yellow and green categories, with only one red zone in the Prawet area. The overall air quality in the country is considered good. He expressed appreciation to neighboring provinces such as Nakhon Nayok and Prachinburi for their strict control of burning activities, as well as the Ministry of the Interior for their support.

Despite this improvement, Governor Chadchart warned that the air quality will decrease slightly between January 29-31, but will improve again afterward. He emphasized that the dust buildup has been cleared today, and the situation is not as severe as it was the previous week.







In addition, the government’s policy to offer free public transportation on BTS and BMTA buses has led to a 50% increase in BTS green line passengers over the weekend, with traffic along BTS routes, such as Phaholyothin and Ladprao, decreasing by approximately 15%. Traffic outside these areas remained mostly unchanged. Data from Monday onwards is still being processed.

The governor also acknowledged the efforts of the Department of Land Transport in inspecting vehicles for black smoke and enforcing an immediate ban on smoky buses, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bangkok authorities.

Governor Chadchart urged citizens not to be complacent despite today’s improvements. He advised taking extra precautions as air ventilation may decrease in the coming days and encouraged people to avoid activities that contribute to pollution. For Chinese New Year, he recommended limiting the burning of incense and offerings to further reduce dust levels. (BMA)

































