Prime Minister announces approval of 7.987 billion baht for education fund, aims at ‘zero dropouts’

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced that the Cabinet had approved the allocation of 7.987 billion baht from the Education Equity Fund for the fiscal year 2026. The funds will be used to support educational plans that aim to unlock the full potential of students, enhance teacher development programs, and foster collaboration with educational networks and media.







The government’s policy will continue to focus on addressing challenges in education, including the goal of “zero dropouts,” which aims to prevent around 1.35 million children and youth from exiting the education system. The Prime Minister emphasized that this initiative is part of the government’s broader commitment to improving education and ensuring that all students have equal opportunities to succeed. (PRD)

































