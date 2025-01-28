Prime Minister approves 620 million baht budget to combat wildfires, haze, and fine dust pollution

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet has approved a central budget of 620 million baht for 2025 to address wildfires, haze, and PM2.5 pollution. Speaking at Government House, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for all ministries to urgently implement measures to tackle the issues effectively.

The approved budget, proposed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, aims to support wildfire prevention and response measures while addressing the broader challenges of haze and air pollution. Relevant agencies, such as the Department of Forestry and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, have been instructed to use the budget efficiently to combat these environmental problems.







The Cabinet also outlined a comprehensive plan to reduce PM2.5 pollution:

Prohibition of Open Burning:

The Ministry of Interior has instructed provincial governors nationwide to enforce a ban on burning. Alternative solutions, such as burying crop residue, producing organic compost, and utilizing straw compacting machines, are being promoted to manage corn stalks and sugarcane waste.

Support for Vulnerable Groups:

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security will distribute N95 masks and establish clean rooms (air-purified spaces) to assist vulnerable groups, including children and patients with respiratory issues.

Proactive Measures in Chiang Mai:

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated funds for personnel to manage wildfire-prone areas in Chiang Mai, emphasizing proactive intervention.

Sanctions for Agricultural Burning:

The Ministry of Agriculture will impose strict measures, including revoking government subsidies for farmers found burning agricultural waste. This policy will take effect from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.







Cloud Seeding Operations:

The government plans to use cloud seeding as a measure to reduce airborne dust in heavily polluted areas.

Free Public Transportation:

The government has made public transportation, including BTS skytrains, free of charge. This initiative has successfully reduced the number of vehicles on the road by 500,000 per day.







Additionally, the Ministry of Industry has urged sugarcane mills to limit the acceptance of burned sugarcane to no more than 25% of their daily intake. With cooperation from factories, this rate has already dropped to 10%. To further support farmers, burned sugarcane leaves are being repurposed and sold to energy plants, creating additional income.

On the international front, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has collaborated with ASEAN countries, including Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, to develop clear policies for technical and knowledge-sharing initiatives to jointly address environmental challenges in the region.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to reducing wildfires, haze, and PM2.5 pollution, emphasizing sustainable solutions and inter-agency collaboration to ensure cleaner air for all. (PRD)

































