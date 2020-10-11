Bangkok ‘10-day-10-night Vegetarian Festival’ in Chinatown kicks off Oct 17

Bangkok’s Chinatown also known as Yaowarat will celebrate its Vegetarian Festival from Oct 16 to 25 in a COVID-19 control manner.







Teeradet Sintopruangchai, chief of a committee organizing the festival, said that the festival would be officially opened on Oct 17 at the Chinatown Gate. There will be the processions of Guanyin as well as dragon and lion dances.

Besides, a statue of WahToh, God of Medicine, will be placed for people to worship amid concerns about the coronavirus disease pandemic. There will also be demonstrations of vegetarian food cooking and shops of delicious foods will line both sides of Yaowarat Road throughout the ten days and ten nights of the festival.







The Vegetarian Festival in Yaowarat will be the first festival after the government eased business and activity lockdowns earlier imposed to control COVID-19.

The organizers of the festival will implement strict disease control measures which will include health screening checkpoints where visitors will have their body temperatures checked. Besides, all visitors must use the Thaichana check-in and checkout application, wear face masks and observe social distancing. (TNA)











