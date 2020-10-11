Pattaya dog that attacked preschooler caught

Nongprue officials captured a dog that bit a young girl in the face earlier this week.

Subdistrict Deputy Mayor Niyom Tiengthum on Oct. 10 visited 4-year-old Rawadee Kwandee, who needed seven stitches following the Oct. 8 attack by the stray dog outside her Pattanakarn Soi 15 home.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Niyom said the dog and other local strays were caught and sent to the Chonburi Dog Shelter Foundation

The deputy mayor urged parents to teach children not to approach or attract the attention of stray dogs.

Related story: Pattaya preschooler bitten in face by soi dog











