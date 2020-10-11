Pattaya dog that attacked preschooler caught

Metasit Samalala, member of Nongprue Council together with Public Health officials tracked down the stray dog that bit the 4-year old girl and took him away to the Chonburi Dog Shelter Foundation.

Nongprue officials captured a dog that bit a young girl in the face earlier this week.

Subdistrict Deputy Mayor Niyom Tiengthum on Oct. 10 visited 4-year-old Rawadee Kwandee, who needed seven stitches following the Oct. 8 attack by the stray dog outside her Pattanakarn Soi 15 home.



Niyom said the dog and other local strays were caught and sent to the Chonburi Dog Shelter Foundation

The deputy mayor urged parents to teach children not to approach or attract the attention of stray dogs.

A local resident plays with stray puppies in the soi. She said that there are too many strays in her community and residents are afraid that they could become vicious and attack humans.


