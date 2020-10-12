500 clean Pattaya Beach

About 500 volunteers and civil servants joined to clean Pattaya Beach as part of a new weekly anti-litter campaign.







Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh kicked off the Oct. 10 “Good Day, Say No Waste” event, which aims to have volunteers pick up trash and natural debris on Pattaya Beach every Saturday.









Members of 22 volunteer groups joined government workers in the cleanup, with half the group working north from Central Road and the other half going south to Walking Street. (PCPR)

