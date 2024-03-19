Thais advised to wear masks amidst measles alert in Osaka, Japan

Thais in Osaka, Japan, both visitors and residents, have been urged to don masks while outdoors or using public transportation due to a recent measles outbreak in the city.

According to the Thai consulate in the city, the health advisory follows the discovery of two individuals with measles in Osaka Prefecture, contributing to a total of eight confirmed cases across Japan, including incidences in Tokyo.







Despite Japan having declared the elimination of measles in 2015, the disease has seen resurgence. One of the individuals displayed symptoms of measles on March 1 after arriving in the city from Abu Dhabi on February 24.

Osaka, known for its Kuromon Ichiba Fish Market and as a favored destination among tourists, hosts a significant Thai community, one of the largest in Japan. The resurgence of measles has prompted health precautions to prevent further spread of this highly infectious virus. (NNT)































