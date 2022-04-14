BA.4 and BA.5 cases not yet found in Thailand: health officials

Authorities have confirmed they have not found any cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.4 and BA.5 infections in Thailand.

The Ramathibodi Hospital’s Center for Medical Genomics (CMG) said that the World Health Organization (WHO) is now monitoring six Omicron subvariants which are BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4, and BA.5.



According to the CMG, the BA.2 sub-variant is responsible for 94 percent of Omicron infections worldwide and has replaced the BA.1 strain as the dominant strain in Thailand.

Although approximately 83 percent of all global infection cases were found to have been caused by the BA.4 variant, and the other 37 percent connected to the BA.5 variant, the CMG stated that they had not found any cases of these two variants in Thailand.







With the elderly accounting for 78 percent of Covid-19 fatalities in Thailand, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said people in this group are considered the most vulnerable and are easily susceptible to diseases, especially the fast-spreading Covid-19 viruses.

The DDC urged elderly people and those within the “608” group to get themselves inoculated or receive their booster shots to prevent severe health problems or even death from Covid-19 infections. (NNT)

































