Tourism Ministry proposes suspension of ‘Test & Go’ and ‘Thailand Pass’ from May 1

A proposal to suspend the Test & Go scheme and Thailand Pass registration will be submitted to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) after the Songkran holidays to boost the tourism industry.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn stated that the proposal will be presented at the CCCSA meeting on April 22. If approved, the changes will most likely be effective on May 1. With the lifting of these restrictions, tourists will be able to enter the country using vaccine passports rather than having to wait for days for their documents to be approved.



The ministry previously forecasted at least 10 million tourist arrivals this year, with tourism revenue totaling 1-1.5 trillion baht. The minister stated that this figure will be determined by the policies put in place during this period.

Phiphat also expressed concern about a possible rise in Covid infection cases following the Songkran holidays, stating that the government will take this into consideration before making any changes to the current entry policies. (NNT)

































