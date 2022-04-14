Tourists enjoy water-splashing parties to celebrate Songkran in Phuket amid ban

Following reports that some visitors attended water-splashing parties to celebrate the Songkran festival in Phuket, the government has directed officials in the province to educate tourists about the Songkran water-splashing ban.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, a government spokesman, said the directive was issued in response to reports of tourists flouting the ban while out on the street celebrating the long holidays in Patong Beach’s Soi Bang La.



According to Thanakorn, an order has been issued for the Phuket governor and related units to visit tourist areas to inform visitors about the ban and ensure that both businesses and revelers strictly adhere to it.

Anupab Yodrabam, deputy governor of Phuket, stated that the provincial authorities have since issued directives to Covid-19 situation command units in three districts to enforce the water splashing ban. He added that more personnel have been dispatched to the area to enforce compliance.







Meanwhile, Royal Thai Police spokesperson Pol Maj Gen Yingyot Thepjamnong stated that Songkran celebrations may be allowed in areas where Covid-free measures can be fully implemented, as long as they serve the purpose of preserving Thai tradition. Powder smearing, foam parties, and alcohol consumption will be prohibited at any mass events.

Pol Maj Gen Yingyot warned that violators could face up to two years in prison, a 40,000 baht fine, or both. Additionally, they may face a fine of up to 20,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Control Act. (NNT)




































