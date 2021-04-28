Pattaya ICU, Covid-19 beds nearly full

Hospital beds and ventilators are running out for serious Covid-19 patients in Banglamung as cases continue to pile up.







Chonburi reported 108 new coronavirus cases on April 28, 54 of them in Pattaya and Banglamung District. That brought the total this month to 2,153, although 562 have since been discharged.



Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho said all ventilator beds at Banglamung Hospital are full and all of Pattaya Hospital’s 20 Covid-19 beds are occupied. The area has three “hospitels” – hotels used to house Covid-19 patients with minor symptoms – with 300 beds, but 160 of those are now full.







The district chief said that if all hospital and hospitel beds fill up, the government will convert up to 2,000 beds at alternative state quarantine hotels into hospitels.

Local facilities also have the option of sending asymptomatic and minor cases to navy field hospitals in Sattahip, he said.































