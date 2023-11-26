ASEAN’s Military Leadership convenes at 24th ACAMM

Top military commanders from ASEAN countries assembled for the 24th ASEAN Chiefs of Armies Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) in Cha-am district of Phetchaburi Province.

The meeting witnessed the participation of army chiefs from all ten ASEAN member states, including Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.







Sutin Klungsang, Thai Minister of Defence, emphasized that the meeting serves as a platform for military leaders to network. The gathering is also expected to reinforce ASEAN’s strength in an era dominated by technology and diverse global challenges. The meeting highlighted the role of the military in supporting state policies and laying the foundations for various missions.







Meanwhile, General Charoenchai Hinthao, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, stated that Southeast Asia’s geostrategic, political, and security significance is highlighted by its economic, trade, and investment opportunities. ASEAN’s cooperation plays a vital role in ensuring the region’s security and prosperity, as seen in the main agenda of this year’s ASEAN meeting focusing on “ASEAN Centrality, Fostering Prosperity.”







The meeting also aimed to familiarize commanders, exchange information, and discuss key security issues. Concurrently, a meeting for senior non-commissioned officers of ASEAN armies was held to share perspectives and experiences related to ACAMM’s main topics, along with a tactical shooting exercise to foster relationships and tactical learning among the forces. (NNT)



























