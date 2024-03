Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, met with H.E. Mr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, and Mr. Lee Yam Ming, Executive Director of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) and discussed ASEAN’s collective efforts on humanitarian assistance for Myanmar, including Thailand’s initiative to provide humanitarian assistance along Thai-Myanmar border, on 21 March 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (MFA)