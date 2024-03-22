Chiang Mai listed in one of 13 budget-friendly places for retired couples within rich history and culture

A new survey from International Living stated that Chiang Mai is one of 13 budget-friendly places where couples can retire abroad and live on as little as US$1,500/month. The report describes Chiang Mai as a lively and diverse city. It is an area where Thais, Chinese, Indians, and foreigners live together smoothly. Chiang Mai’s charm lies in its rich history and culture. But there is still a way of life that is within reach. Housing costs are only $300 per month (approximately 10,000 baht), making it attractive to retirees looking for a comfortable and rewarding lifestyle, combined with the charm and beauty of an interesting culture.







The survey uses seven benchmarks:

Visas and benefits

Cost of living

Affinity rating

Health care

Development and governance

Climate

A study of 200 countries around the world found 13 destinations that couples enjoy after retirement and are able to live on just $1,500 per month.







In addition to examining those factors, International Living also considers the availability of high-speed internet. Networking opportunities and local people or English-speaking service providers in each country are an important factor, as well.

13 places where couples can retire abroad and live on as little as $1,500/month:

Penang, Malaysia

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Kuching, Malaysia

Hoi An, Vietnam

Querétaro, Mexico

Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Cozumel, Mexico

Armenia, Colombia

Arenal, Costa Rica

Alicante, Spain

Granada, Spain

Bergerac, France (PRD)































