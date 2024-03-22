Thailand- Czech Republic discuss ‘Schengen Visa’ exemption, cooperation in consular affairs

Mr. Nathapol Khantahiran, Deputy Permanent Secretary, met with Mr. Martin Smolek, Deputy Permanent Secretary (responsible for Legal and Consular Affairs) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in consular affairs, especially the digitization of consular services and notarial services, as well as tourism and labour on 20 March 2024. The Thai side also requested support for Schengen Visa exemption for ordinary Thai passport holders.







The two parties also exchanged views and experience on the protection of their respective nationals living abroad, evacuation plans during emergency situations, as well as on international issues. (MFA)









































