Chonburi Fair celebrates agricultural excellence and empowers local community

Chonburi, Thailand – In a splendid ceremony at the Chonburi provincial office grounds the highly anticipated “Chonburi Fair” was inaugurated on July 11 by Niti Wiwatwanit, the Deputy Governor of Chonburi Province. The event is a collaborative effort between the Chonburi Provincial Administration, Chonburi Provincial Agricultural Office, and other relevant agencies, aimed to showcase the region’s agricultural prowess while enriching the local community.







Spanning from July 9 to 16, the fair aims to empower and invigorate community enterprises, including housewives, young smart farmers, and smart farmers, by equipping them with essential knowledge and fostering self-reliance. A key objective is to promote advancements in agricultural production technology and value creation across a wide range of goods, thereby boosting tourism in Chonburi Province.







Visitors to the fairgrounds were treated to a variety of engaging activities. Highlights included competitions showcasing the quality and impressive size of agricultural products. Food enthusiasts enjoyed captivating contests in cooking and processing, while agricultural training sessions and informative workshops on food-related topics also were made available. Community enterprises, housewives, young smart farmers, and smart farmers proudly displayed their high-quality products for sale.







The event witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 120 shops participating in the fair. Local farmers received a significant boost as 30,000 vegetable seedlings were distributed, supplemented by an additional 5,000 seed packets provided by the Chonburi Provincial Administration’s Plant Breeding Center. These initiatives aimed to stimulate the local economy by increasing the circulation of money and enhancing the income of farmers and entrepreneurs throughout Chonburi Province.

















